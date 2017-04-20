14 long months after the MWC 2016 introduction of the first-gen Windows 10-powered MateBook, and seven months after the ambitious albeit much lower-end, Android-based MediaPad M3 debuted at IFA Berlin, Huawei has finally taken the wraps off a couple of new tablets.

Unfortunately, they’re not part of the premium convertible MateBook family, and with little to no fanfare, as well as ultra-low expected price points, they understandably downgrade essentially everything about the 8.4-inch M3.

Dubbed the Huawei MediaPad T3 and T3 7, these “fun, powerful and stylish” slates mainly stand out with robust anodized aluminum construction. Their processing power is alas limited to quad-core MediaTek MT8127 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 silicon for the 7 and 8-inch models respectively, with 1 and 2GB RAM options on the former, and 2 or 3 gigs inside the latter.

What’s perhaps most infuriating about the smaller MediaPad T3 is it runs an archaic Android 6.0 Marshmallow version, although its 1024 x 600 screen resolution is also quite cringey. Then you have sub-par 2MP rear and 2MP front cameras, a tiny-sounding 3100 mAh battery, and no LTE connectivity.

Meanwhile, the larger T3, available in space gray and “luxurious gold” before long purportedly starting at €219 on the old continent, improves the display’s pixel count to 1280 x 800, pre-installed software to 7.0 Nougat, battery capacity to 4,800 mAh, rear cam megapixel count to 5, even supporting LTE networks for a bit of extra dough. By the way, the MediaPad T3 7 is said to cost €129 and up. They’re both affordable, but will that be enough?