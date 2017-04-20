FTC v. Qualcomm case scheduled for January 4, 2019

Judge Lucy Koh, who presides over District Court in San Jose, has filed a schedule for how the Federal Trade Commission’s suit against chipmaker Qualcomm will proceed. The commission alleges that the company engaged in anti-competitive behavior, leveraging its “monopoly” on the semiconductors industry to prevent clients from buying from other producers of systems-on-a-chip.

The schedule, as obtained by FOSS Patents, protracts the fact-finding process for about a year through the end of March, 2018. The trial will take place starting January 4, 2019, and will last for 8 days. The site’s Florian Mueller reports that Qualcomm proposed three more months for fact-finding. Judge Koh’s timeline aligns more with the FTC’s proposal.

Qualcomm reported earnings for its second quarter this week, reporting an 8 percent annual rise in revenues to $6 billion and a 28 percent net income gain to $2 billion. In addition to the current lawsuit by the FTC, Apple is engaged in litigation against Qualcomm in the US and China.