eBay has basic Google Pixel for $50 off

If you never want to pay the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, then you share some opinions with Never MSRP, an eBay seller. This time around, it has a surprise for those of you looking for the Google Pixel. Yeah, that phone that’s hard to get.

Well, you will be able to get one of the more accessible SKUs for a limited time only as the 32GB version is being sold for $50 off MSRP at $599.99. Black and blue variants are already sold out, so that leaves the white one in. There’s free shipping coming out of Houston and to anywhere in the world, but you’re going to have to act first to claim dibs on one.

That’s the first decent “discount” we’ve received of the Pixel, but of course, it has to come out of a third-party retailer off the regular grid. Google must have some tight grip on the market, doesn’t it?