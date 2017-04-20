All the rest of the Android Wear 2.0 updates are coming ‘end of April’ to ‘late May’
Android Wear users still not enjoying the long list of OS version 2.0 benefits, we have good and bad news to report on the official software update front today.
Starting with the positive, it seems every single eligible smartwatch will receive the essential UI promotion over-the-air by the end of May. Granted, that’s not at all what we expected when Google announced almost two and a half months back a rollout for supported devices taking place “in the coming weeks.”
But recently, it began to feel like a “late May” deadline was actually an optimistic scenario. The weird and far from promising part of Google’s newest Android Wear 2.0 FAQ post “clarifying” update timelines is that it appears to split leftover products in two groups. One should make the jump any day now, i.e. around the “end of April”, and the other will follow suit in a month or so, with nothing in between.
What’s arguably most frustrating however is the perpetual confusion. The exact “when” of the equation remains up in the air, and we’re left hoping more watches will get the 2.0 update this month than the next. The full list includes Moto 360 Gen 2 and Sport models, the LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE, Huawei Watch and Watch Ladies, as well as the Asus ZenWatch 2 and 3.
We’re also reminded oldies like the original LG G Watch, Samsung Gear Live, 2014 Moto 360, Sony Smartwatch 3 and Asus ZenWatch v1 are not Android Wear 2.0 compatible, and in case you refused to believe, only the LG Watch Sport, Huawei Watch 2, Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 and second-gen LG Watch Urbane LTE support NFC for Android Pay wrist functionality.