Are the Galaxy S8 earbuds in the box NOT from AKG? (Video)

You know the AKG earbuds that come with every Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+? They’re not made by AKG. So, who made them? The truth is kinda murky, but we’d be alright with the overall feeling we have with these earbuds… if we didn’t have a clear idea of who’s responsible for what.

Is it really getting miffed over knowing that Samsung manufactured the earbuds while AKG tuned the things? How does that change the overall viewing frame we have for the Galaxy S8’s audio situation? Juan Carlos Bagnell sorts out his thoughts.

