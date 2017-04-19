Phones

T-Mobile Galaxy S8 delivered just ahead of schedule

Samsung was not able to hold off one of its carrier partners from passing along its flagship phone for this part of 2017 to its customers a little bit early.

T-Mobile has recently cinched notoriety for being the first to deliver on major flagship phones before official shipment dates. It’s the same deal here. TmoNews readers have been sending in pictures of their Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ today after the Un-carrier moved many of them yesterday. The postal process began for many orders before the weekend.

Samsung ended direct pre-sale reservations on April 17 in the US for Galaxy S8 deliveries to begin tomorrow.

