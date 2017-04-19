A new diagram of the iPhone 8 has popped up and it is echoing one odd detail that appeared only once previously.

First, to Sonny Dickson’s disclosure of the latest picture of the “AL-K702,” which features some of the calling cards of the iPhone 8: ports for a dual-camera module and dimensions sizing up between what a typical 4.7-inch iPhone and a typical 5.5-inch iPhone Plus would at 149.5 by 72.5mm.

iPhone 8 looks to be taking a new direction pic.twitter.com/mG19bcDYiC — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 19, 2017

But that atypical size isn’t the only oddity found here. Also mimicked from a prior leak is a confounding hole in the center of the housing, thought to possibly contain the Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Apple and its components partner, AuthenTec, have been struggling to embed Touch ID into the display. There’s chatter about that back-positioned sensor, but also talk of a complete omission of Touch ID in favor of a sole reliance of a 3D facial scanner.