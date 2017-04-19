We have no reason to doubt the seriousness of Samsung’s quality assurance measures taken in the wake of last fall’s Galaxy Note 7 debacle to ensure no S8 or S8+ will ever spontaneously combust. After all, the company’s reputation, brand recognition, consumer loyalty and financial health are at stake, with another scandal of comparable proportions potentially ruining everything the chaebol’s been building for the better part of a century.

All things considered therefore, it’s certainly surprising to hear iFixit’s DIY specialists describe the Galaxy S8+ as “essentially unchanged” from an internal design perspective. Granted, both the hot new 6.2-incher and its similarly slim-bezeled little brother have adopted what we might call conservative battery size.

But otherwise, Samsung’s precautions are imperceptible, with the company clearly relying on a more thorough pre-release testing process. The battery voltage, capacity and “design tolerances” are apparently “virtually identical” between the GS8+ and Note 7, and ironically, iFixit tore down a copy of the former packing a cell from “the same manufacturer as some Note 7 batteries.”

As you well know, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ batteries also follow the Note 7’s suit as far as their sealed nature is concerned, making user replacement impossible in the case of a malfunction. “Firmly glued down” and “buried deep in the phone”, they contribute to low 4/10 repairability scores for both new flagships, which also lose points for their front and rear glass, “liberal” use of adhesive, and curved, difficult-to-repair display. No fixing these at home, folks, just as we always expected.