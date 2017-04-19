While it was definitely nice to be able to pre-order Samsung’s hot new Galaxy S8 and S8+ right after their official announcements stateside, then relatively quickly on Canadian, British and Korean shores as well, a few important markets were still left waiting a little too long.

That’s what happens when global demand far exceeds initial supply, and delicate smartphone designs make it tricky to rapidly ramp up production. Nonetheless, folks looking forward to “Infinity Displays”, (basic) Bixby assistance, iris and facial recognition in India have a firm release date to circle in their calendars that’s no longer so painfully distant.

It’s May 5, i.e. two weeks from Friday, with local pre-sales underway later today, and recommended pricing essentially fitting our expectations. No, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ won’t come cheap in the world’s second-most populous country, but you can’t say they’re shockingly expensive either.

The smaller model will set you back 57,900 rupees, which converts to almost $900, and actually undercuts a 128GB iPhone 7 on Flipkart. Meanwhile, the GS8 Plus is priced at a little over $1,000 (INR 64,900), which sounds like a lot, but is only 3,000 rupees or so more than the current market value of a 32 gig iPhone 7 Plus.

What’s not very nice is Samsung’s regional omission of sweet bundled freebies like a New Gear VR or even DeX Station. All early Galaxy S8 adopters in India will be getting extra is a convertible wireless charger. Better than nothing, right?