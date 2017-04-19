There’s a lot to like, even love, about Samsung’s hotly demanded Galaxy S8 and S8+, which are now predicted to reach great heights of commercial success even by analysts that initially doubted their “sufficiently attractive selling points.”

Real-life audio quality is improved, albeit not perfect, those “Infinity Displays” may just be the absolute cream of the crop, super-slim bezels and all, while processing power should delight everyone, regardless of region, make and model.

But then you also have a growing list of apparent flaws and shortcomings to take into consideration. Nothing as deal-breaking as an explosive battery, though given the extravagant pricing of the Galaxy S8 pair, it’s still annoying to hear facial recognition can be easily fooled. Worse yet, Bixby doesn’t do much at the moment, its dedicated button no longer supports remapping for Google Assistant use, and believe it or not, some super-early adopters are far from happy with their hot new Super AMOLED screens.

Purportedly, a “reddish tint” impacts color accuracy and overall quality on Galaxy S8 displays, with Samsung’s proposed fix to this relatively widespread issue failing to satisfy many users. According to the Korean device manufacturer, “it is not a quality problem and it can be adjusted with the phone itself.” Only fiddling with the color optimization settings doesn’t seem to work 100 percent of the time, in which case Sammy simply says to visit a service center and change the gadget if it’s indeed faulty.

Let’s just hope this won’t turn into a global thing once the Galaxy S8 and S8+ start shipping outside Korea as well, and “industry watchers” speculating it could be “caused by a color balance problem after Samsung used deep red AMOLED to strengthen the red” of the new panel will be proven wrong.