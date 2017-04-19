KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is known (and respected) mainly for his typically spot-on predictions regarding unreleased Apple hardware, but lately, the top pundit and researcher’s expertise seems to have extended to Samsung smartphones as well.

Of course, Kuo isn’t always right, which he has no trouble admitting, like when it comes to early Galaxy S8 demand and “sufficiently attractive selling points.” As it turns out, “market feedback” has been “better than expected”, as the magnetic “full-screen design” of the GS8 duo appears to neutralize weaknesses like a poorly placed fingerprint reader and absent dual rear camera.

That doesn’t mean the Galaxy Note 8 will follow suit in the fall with similarly dubious choices though, as Kuo is confident the S Pen phablet’s “most important upgrade” in the pipeline is in fact a dual cam setup. One obviously “much better than that of iPhone 7 Plus”, and likely to “match that of OLED iPhone.”

We’re even offered some actual details on this pivotal imaging upgrade, purportedly including 3x optical zoom, a 12MP wide-angle lens, 13 telephoto megapixels and dual OIS. Before getting too excited, it’s still possible the Galaxy Note 8 will also feature a rear-facing physical fingerprint sensor rather than one built into a 6.4-inch or so QHD+ OLED display.

Back to the Galaxy S8 and S8+, updated shipment forecasts rise to a combined 50 or even 55 million units from 40 to 45 mil previously. Not too shabby considering their lack of a wow factor, huh?