Sources say LG OLED screens will be on Xiaomi Mi Note, V30

LG Display is entering into a trial period as the company is said to be supplying Xiaomi with OLED displays and that those panels could be coming to the chaebol’s own V30 this year, The Investor reports.

Sources to the publication claim that China’s Xiaomi has been getting a limited number of panels since last year for the Mi Note 2. The company has bought OLED screens from Samsung and China’s BOE for use in its Mi 5 and Redmi Pro (pictured above) phones.

LG Display has since been able to scale up its monthly lot totals to 22,000 units — with more factories soon to be online, that limit could rise up to 37,000. That will supposedly enough to provide stock for this year’s Mi Note and the premium flagship V30.

LG has been spending billions of dollars in transitioning away from LCD tech to OLED displays with the hopes of competing against Samsung to garner a supply contract with Apple for future iPhones. Google is also said to be pursuing LG Display to work on a future Pixel phone.