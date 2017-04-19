Ultraportable, convertible Chromebooks supporting Android apps are all the rage nowadays, especially in the education PC market segment, and as the name suggests, the new Lenovo Flex 11 with Chrome OS does a decent job of both moving around with ease and seamlessly shifting between 4 “dynamic” modes.

You can twist and turn this lightweight 11-incher’s 360-degree hinge for use in Tablet, Tent, Watch and of course, Laptop Mode, with a water-resistant keyboard always on hand for respectable productivity.

Far from a traditional looker, the Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook manages to pull off a rugged, “ready for anything” design, withstanding falls of up to 2.4 feet and sporting “reinforced” ports, as well as a “sealed” touchpad protecting against accidental spills, while tipping the scales at 3 pounds or so, and measuring 0.83 inches thick.

Priced at a more than reasonable $279 and up, the versatile 2-in-1 computer is an unsurprisingly mixed bag as far as other specs are concerned, with mediocre HD touchscreen resolution, a dull-sounding quad-core ARM processor and paltry 32GB internal storage space in tow, but also a relatively generous 4GB RAM, lengthy 10-hour battery life, and extensive range of ports, including HDMI, USB 3.0, USB Type C, a 3.5mm audio jack, and full-sized SD card slot.

All in all, you’re looking at a solid first laptop option for children, students and casual users of any age group or background.