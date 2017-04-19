Here’s the Doogee MIX that Xiaomi was so clearly asking for

First came the Sharp Aquos Crystal, then came the breakthrough Corner R concept. Xiaomi broke through that breakthrough with its Mi MIX device. Now, Doogee is here to do something to meet up against Xiaomi’s latest Mi 6 by doing a little collage work and bringing on the Doogee MIX.

The lesser-known smartphone manufacturer takes the glassy build aspects and a dual-camera set-up and combines it with what is supposed to be a bezelless 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display. The screen’s less pixel-dense the Mi MIX, though.

In fact, you can pretty much say that the phone’s a more conventional Mi MIX in general. You’ll find a regular earpiece crammed up in the thin space at the top bezel and no bone conduction or ultrasonic fingerprint sensing.

The phone will come in blue, turquoise and black and supports two SIMs. No word on availability just yet, though we’d guess Doogee will stick to China.