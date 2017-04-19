Phones
Here’s the Doogee MIX that Xiaomi was so clearly asking for

Overview
Processor

MediaTek MT6757T Helio P25
Octa-core (4x2.5GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x1.6GHz Cortex-A53)
Mali-T880 MP4 GPU

Screen Size

5.5 inches AMOLED
1080 x 1920 (~424 ppi)

Memory

4GB or 6GB RAM options

Storage

64GB or 128GB options
microSD-expandable by up to 256GB

Battery

3,500mAh non-removable

Weight

130 grams

Materials

Glass

Operating System

Android 7.0 Nougat

First came the Sharp Aquos Crystal, then came the breakthrough Corner R concept. Xiaomi broke through that breakthrough with its Mi MIX device. Now, Doogee is here to do something to meet up against Xiaomi’s latest Mi 6 by doing a little collage work and bringing on the Doogee MIX.

The lesser-known smartphone manufacturer takes the glassy build aspects and a dual-camera set-up and combines it with what is supposed to be a bezelless 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display. The screen’s less pixel-dense the Mi MIX, though.

In fact, you can pretty much say that the phone’s a more conventional Mi MIX in general. You’ll find a regular earpiece crammed up in the thin space at the top bezel and no bone conduction or ultrasonic fingerprint sensing.

The phone will come in blue, turquoise and black and supports two SIMs. No word on availability just yet, though we’d guess Doogee will stick to China.

Via
The Verge
Source
PhoneRadar
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, bezelless, China, Doogee, Mi MIX, MIX, News, Specs, Xiaomi
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.