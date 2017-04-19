There’s already an insane amount of buzz surrounding Andy Rubin’s Essential smartphone, given how little we know for sure about it. Technically, this is a device created by a super-small startup company, and the co-founder of Android Inc. hasn’t said when it’s supposed to fully break cover, let alone begin selling and shipping to end users.

We also found out only recently the bezel-slaying Essential will certainly run Android, although there was evidence of 7.0 Nougat-powered testing dating as far back as December. In addition to Geekbench, a handheld designated the Essential FIH-PM1 paid GFXBench a visit as well, confirming pre-installed Android 7.0 software, and revealing a number of key hardware specifications.

Unfortunately, at least one tidbit is obviously inaccurate, and another looks decidedly sketchy. We’re talking about an 18-inch (!!!) screen with an awkward 2560 x 1312 pixel resolution, and modest 16GB internal storage space (10 gigs user-accessible).

No reason to question the rest of the info, but it’s probably wise to take everything with a pinch of salt, from Snapdragon 835 processing power to 4GB RAM, a 12MP rear camera with 4K video recording capabilities, and 8MP UHD-capable selfie shooter.

Something tells us it’s still early days for pre-release Essential prototype testing, and even if FIH, aka Foxconn, is in charge of mass manufacturing, that could take a while with the rumored modularity and AI-revolutionizing dreams of Andy Rubin.