We bet you either forgot all about Verizon’s very own Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch unveiled alongside Google and LG’s Watch Sport and Style back in February, or you never knew it existed in the first place.

Well, the Big Red-exclusive, LTE-connected and, we’re hearing, Quanta-manufactured Wear24 is finally going on sale soon (May 11), and at first glance, it’s not half bad. Priced at $349.99 outright and $299.99 on-contract, it’s slightly cheaper and arguably prettier than the $330/$380 LG Watch Sport.

Powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor as almost all other new wave Android Wear devices, this thing promises to “stream all the music you want”, answer all the Google Assistant questions you need, and access the Play Store on your wrist without any help from a connected smartphone.

You can use a single phone number for texts and calls on your handheld and intelligent timepiece, receive notifications on the go, and even add the Wear24 to an existing Verizon Plan for a $5 monthly fee.

So far, nothing special or groundbreaking, and unfortunately, there’s no word on standalone NFC support for Android Pay, GPS capabilities or heart rate monitoring. Still, you’re looking at a decidedly elegant (in stainless steel, gunmetal black or rose gold), LTE-enabled smartwatch with a sharp AMOLED display (1.39 inches and 290 ppi), large 450 mAh battery, and IP67 water resistance, which ain’t easy to find as low as $300.