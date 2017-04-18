If you’re all caught up in a net of your favorite tech publications today, then you’ve probably noticed a few reviews out for the Galaxy S8 right now. Well, we have a review of our own out, too, but it’s not our full review treatment — not just yet.

If you spend any little bit of time with the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+, you’ll probably be listening to music on the go. And if you value treating your ears right, you do not want to subject them to mushy sound that’s too soft, even at 100 percent volume. That kind of crap hurts. Bad.

Luckily, we’ve made note of real improvements from Samsung since the Galaxy S7 and Juan Carlos Bagnell is here to tell you about them in our Real Audio Review of the Galaxy S8!

