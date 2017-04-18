Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the ZTE Axon 7 deals that you can find after the launch of the ZTE Axon 7s. Then we talk about the Huawei Watch 2 and how Best Buy is now offering it in the US. The HTC Ocean follows as we land a good pair of leaked images of what to expect. Bloomberg then takes the stage in leaking what there is to expect with the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and also the iPhone 8. We end today’s show talking about the Samsung Galaxy S8 and why it didn’t receive a dual camera.

All this and more after the break.

Storis:

– As ZTE Axon 7s debuts in China, Newegg puts Axon 7 on sale

– Huawei Watch 2 now available at Best Buy, online retailers for $300

– HTC Ocean pictured front and back with characteristic “U” gloss

– Bloomberg confirms many OLED iPhone rumors, leaves plenty of questions unanswered

– Samsung gave up on this dual-camera Galaxy S8+ because of fingerprint fail

