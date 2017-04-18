Samsung Galaxy S8+ came in this huge box!
So if the doorbell rings and the box that’s waiting outside is from Samsung, and large enough to cover the whole entrance, then we’re clearly in for a treat. Samsung clearly took its term “Unbox Your Phone” very seriously with the Samsung Galaxy S8+, and now it’s time for us to begin our coverage.
This box is huge! A clear indication that Samsung is going all out, and I actually applaud that. Many like to downplay the experience of pulling a product out of the box, but as much as I enjoyed pealing plastic covers off a new CD or the smell of a new book, this is stuff I actually love to do.
Watch our video to learn more.
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%