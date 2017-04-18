Pledgeling now officially processing Apple Pay donations

While mobile payments have saturated most of the commercialized corridors in the developed markets, those mediums have only started making their ways into web-based retailers. Luckily, the ability to make tokenized payments has been linking up with more online solutions from the big card issuers. But if you’re of the charitable kind, you haven’t been on this train just yet.

That is, until today, when software vendor for non-profits Pledgeling kicked off an Apple Pay add-on for 501(c)(3) groups and the like to put into their apps and web interfaces. Touch ID-enabled devices will see the quickest advantage to authenticating money to users’ favorite do-good orgs. Users will also get instant tax receipts.

The feature got a live test run at an American Red Cross event in Beverly Hills and racked up 31 percent of donations that night, but mobile users had contributed about 86 percent of a $100,000 goal.

Apple Pay functionality is free to Pledgeling’s customers.