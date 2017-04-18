PayPal and Android Pay link rolling out over the next weeks

A leading digital monetary platform is teaming up with Google to allow its users to tap and pay with their PayPal balance, a feature that was hinted at three months ago.

US users will soon be able to link their PayPal account within the Android Pay app and use their online balance. This feature should be fully rolled out in weeks.

As of now, it doesn’t seem like the PayPal Business Debit MasterCard will be supported as Google has not struck a deal with its issuer, The Bancorp Bank. The PayPal Extras MasterCard is issued by Synchrony Bank, an Android Pay partner.

Statista recorded 197 million active PayPal accounts globally in the fourth quarter of 2016. PayPal claimed 2 billion transactions valued at $102 billion last year.