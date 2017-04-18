We all knew the respectable mid-range G5 and G5 Plus were merely the beginning of Lenovo’s 2017 portfolio of Moto-branded smartphones, but let’s be frank, nobody expected such an extensive new Android handheld lineup.

There are at least a couple of high-end models on the horizon, one of which is practically confirmed to break with the family’s Verizon exclusivity tradition and likely expand to a third US carrier as well. Meanwhile, a low to mid-end E4/E4 Plus duo and entry-level C/C Plus pair should cut back on the specs and prices of the G5 and G5 Plus, also compromising on build quality to various degrees.

Sounds convoluted, potentially confusing and just all around excessive, though we guess you could find the roster pleasingly diverse and eclectic. Power users and speed addicts will be happy to see the Moto Z2 Force rendered again, this time based on factory CADs, with… a headphone jack on deck.

Ironically, the old fashioned 3.5mm audio port that couldn’t be squeezed into the 7mm profile of the original Z Force seems to have no problem gracing an even slimmer 6mm second-gen flagship. A dual rear camera arrangement is one of very few other visual changes, as Lenovo needs to ensure backwards compatibility with Moto Mods.

CAD renders and 360-degree videos basically spoil all surprises and answer every question regarding the upcoming Moto E4 Plus, C and C Plus too. The E4 Plus isn’t too chunky for its 5,000mAh battery, also including a front-fitted fingerprint scanner, 5.2-inch display, 2.5D curved glass, and user-replaceable back plates. The Moto C and C Plus are still somewhat cheap-looking, but that’s because, well, they are cheap, likely starting at under $100 with pretty archaic specifications in tow.