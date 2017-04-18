We gave the Huawei Watch 2 a mixed verdict with hopes that the platform would be a better one going forward. If you take pride in utilizing software to the maximum extent more than hiding chunky hardware, then you’ll probably take a liking to this Android Wear 2.0 watch as well — you shouldn’t have to listen to what the company’s CEO thinks about smartwatches to buy one.

If you want one, you can get one today. The Bluetooth-only Huawei Watch 2 is now available in the rather brute Carbon Black and Concrete Grey finishes for $299.99. Best Buy has it at 800 of its locations as well as on its site. Amazon, B&H, Evine, Jet, Kohls, Newegg and Walmart are also selling it online. Huawei is bundling 10 weeks of free premium access to Google Play Music with every purchase.

If you want something a tad fancier, the Huawei Watch 2 Classic will soon come in a Titanium Grey for $369.99.

Sales of cellular versions are pending carrier agreements and will be announced separately.