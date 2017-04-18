In what could be called an analogue to a controversy surrounding the iPhone 7, some Huawei P10 users in China are making a fuss with the numbers they crunched when it comes to memory speeds for both flash storage and RAM.

Tests done through AndroBench 5.0 across what are supposedly several P10 and P10 Plus units have popped up inconsistent results with speeds going from 700Mbps down to 200Mbps. Practically speaking, eMMC 5.1 typically pulls transfer rates of up to 300Mbps while UFS 2.0 and 2.1 transfers strike above 500Mbps.

We don’t get a component read-out from the AndroBench program, so we can’t be certain that the chips in these phones are of a certain grade. There’s speculation on Reddit that Huawei has LPDDR3 and LPDDR4 RAM configurations as well as the different storage standards across all SKUs up to the 6GB RAM/128GB flash for the P10 Plus.

Photo leaks from a Huawei repair center purport that LPDDR3 RAM is being used.

And there’s a claim that tech publications (which include Pocketnow) received review units with LPDDR4 RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. We are working to substantiate evidence relative to these claims.

Given that users in spec-driven China paid pretty good money to get even a base model P10, it would seem that there’s only so much that users can bear to stand. Let’s hope this issue clears up.

Image: GizmoChina composite