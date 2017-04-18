Dubbed the 22-year-old Apple scoop machine upon leaving 9to5Mac for Bloomberg in 2016, star tech writer Mark Gurman just answered all of our questions regarding next fall’s 10th anniversary iPhone release.

Unfortunately, many of the answers, while almost certainly legit, are inconclusive and imprecise, as Cupertino-based executives and engineers, not to mention various supply partners, continue to struggle to pull off a truly revolutionary design… or three.

Yup, it’s practically settled now, three new iPhones are coming this year, including “upgraded versions” of the 7 and 7 Plus and a “top-of-the-line handset with an overhauled look.” The latter will probably be the only one to sport OLED display technology, exclusively provided by Samsung for more accurate colors compared to the LCD-featuring 7s/7s Plus duo.

The screen of the “premium” 2017 model should cover “almost the entire front of the device”, yielding a “slightly larger” viewable area than that of the 7 Plus squeezed into a body “closer to the iPhone 7.” That’s all well and good, and hardly surprising after about a dozen reports suggesting the exact same thing, but alas, it sounds like the display itself will be flat on the mass-manufactured version, with “subdued” curves on the handheld’s front and back.

Though several prototypes remain in testing, the most likely to reach stores is a relatively “simple” iPhone 8 (Pro?) including an aluminum, not glass, rear, and stainless steel frame. Everything from a vertically positioned dual rear camera setup to a pair of front snappers, various augmented reality-powered “features” and fingerprint recognition embedded into the OLED screen is still in the cards, but it all depends on how and if production “challenges” can be overcome.