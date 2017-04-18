Tablets

A month with the Nintendo Switch – newb edition

Contents
Advertisement

I’ve never been much of a gamer in my adult life. I spent too much time traveling, so a desktop console is a waste of money, and mobile games have never been my thing. I have an iPad full of them, with most of these being the retro games I left behind in my teens, but the lack of hardware controls has made me forget them over time.

At first I tried to solve this with solutions like the Moga, which I would still depend on if their software wasn’t hit or miss depending on the game. Then I tried the Nintendo Classic, which I loved for about a two weeks, until the limit of 30 games got to me.

It wasn’t until Nintendo announced the Switch that the gamer spark I left in my teens woke up again. Like seriously? A desktop console that can also be portable? It was my first impulsive buy in years,.. And since we’re mostly about mobile technology, a good reason to expand our roots a little further.

Watch our impressions of the Nintendo Switch after the first month.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Tablets
Tags
Editorial, gaming, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, switch, Video
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!