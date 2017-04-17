Deal: Learn full-stack web development with this comprehensive course

The web technology landscape has become much more sophisticated than it was in the dot-com era. With fully-functional applications running in browsers, it’s no longer enough to know a bit of HTML to call yourself a web developer. To learn how to build web apps, and handle everything from web page layout to database management, take a look at this Complete Web Developer Course.

Taught by highly regarded coding instructor Rob Percival, this course has over 30 hours of instructional material to help you master the modern web stack.

You can get familiar with the following topics:

HTML 5

CSS 3

Javascript

JQuery

Bootstrap 4

WordPress

PHP

MySQL

APIs

Mobile Apps

This course usually goes for $149, but you can get it here for 87% off—just $19.