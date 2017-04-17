Pictures of a Galaxy S8+ with two rear cameras have surfaced through KK Sneak Leaks on Weibo.

The pictures are of a black unit with with no physically apparent fingerprint sensor. The large Infinity Display is bright with the home screen while the other side features a vertically-oriented dual-camera module with an LED flash unit and a hole for, perhaps, a laser focus sensor.

The outlet claims that the design was tossed out as an on-screen fingerprint sensor was not successfully produced by deadline for mass production — prior reporting goes along with this thought. This has led to the rather iffy choice of lining a capacitive sensor on the rear of the device, right of the single-camera lens.

It’s a driftwood piece of information, but we’d caution against putting too much credence to it. Beyond the photoshopping concerns, there’s a very low likelihood that we’ll be able to confirm any of these details, given its abandoned status.