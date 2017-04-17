Phones

Samsung gave up on this dual-camera Galaxy S8+ because of fingerprint fail

Contents
Advertisement

Pictures of a Galaxy S8+ with two rear cameras have surfaced through KK Sneak Leaks on Weibo.

The pictures are of a black unit with with no physically apparent fingerprint sensor. The large Infinity Display is bright with the home screen while the other side features a vertically-oriented dual-camera module with an LED flash unit and a hole for, perhaps, a laser focus sensor.

The outlet claims that the design was tossed out as an on-screen fingerprint sensor was not successfully produced by deadline for mass production — prior reporting goes along with this thought. This has led to the rather iffy choice of lining a capacitive sensor on the rear of the device, right of the single-camera lens.

It’s a driftwood piece of information, but we’d caution against putting too much credence to it. Beyond the photoshopping concerns, there’s a very low likelihood that we’ll be able to confirm any of these details, given its abandoned status.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
37%
Like It
21%
Want It
16%
Had It
5%
Hated It
21%
Via
PhoneDog
Source
Weibo
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
camera, China, dual camera, End of Life, fingerprint sensor, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Leak, News, photos, Rumors, Samsung
, , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.