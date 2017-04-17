Guilin is a sort of Venice in China. The city revolves around lakes and thrives between jagged mountains. Apparently, Microsoft chose the place’s name as code for what was supposed to be its next 700-series release.

What was supposed to be the Lumia 750 seems to have been canceled. If the dearth of first-party Windows 10 Mobile phones the past year doesn’t explain anything, well, it’s just a matter of fact that there’s been nothing. But at least there’s a video that shows something of a phone.

Nokibar, a tech outlet based on China’s Baidu platform, paints it as a weakling with specifications not even on par with the Lumia 650: a stiff polycarbonate back cover, a Snapdragon 210 with 1GB of RAM, 4GB of on-board storage, a 2,020mAh battery to run things. Both front- and rear-facing cameras are rated at 5 megapixels, but the selfie shooter has a fixed focus point. The prototype does light up a 5-inch 720p LCD and runs Insider build 10056.

The publisher of the video goes on to lambaste the device as a Lumia 555 rather than a 750. Given that the future holds anything and the past is muddied by what we don’t know, what do you think?