HTC sale expands to general public as part of spring cleaning

Contents
After introducing a $150 discount to the recently-introduced HTC U Ultra to Team HTC loyalty members, it seems that “Spring is Sprung” at HTC’s website in the US.

While the discount for the U Ultra is curtailed to just $50 for a $699 price tag, last year’s HTC 10 gets a more hefty $200 cut to $499. The Sprint-only Bolt is now down by $150 to $450. Late 2015’s One A9 has sunk to a more humble $199, $300 off. JBL’s Reflect Aware C USB-C earbuds are now half-off at just $99.99. If you plan on getting any other accessories with a device purchase, they also get half-off the price.

The deals are available through April 23, though availability is subject to change at any time.

