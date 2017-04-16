What kind of screen should the Pixel 2 have?

Two things have been dominating our news feeds these past few weeks. Screens and Pixel 2 speculation. Already Google is entertaining rumors of its next flagship with three code names floating about. Meanwhile LG and Samsung are making headlines bringing beautiful screens and ridiculous screen-to-bezel ratios to their latest releases. Add to that LG seems to be working with Google on the Pixel. So, it got us to thinking about the Pixel and the screen.

The Pixel has something of an identity problem these days. When the Pixel debuted, it was the only phone sporting Google Assistant. These days, many phones have the Assistant which eliminates a trump card from the Google flagship. What else could set it apart from the rest of the field? Screen tech is one area where Google could make a splash, and the way we see things here at Pocketnow, that screen could take one of three configurations, so we wanted to get your take on it.

Flat is fine

First, and most obvious, is the flat screen. The LG G6 follows this model and looks gorgeous. This is obviously the easiest screen to take on, but it might make the phone a little boring. On the other hand, if no other manufacturing techniques are needed to develop this kind of experience, then it could be called a win. The flat screen is good enough for the G6, so why make waves with something new? Well, Google seems to want something fancy in the Pixel 2 (or 3 depending on the rumor you believe). Curved OLEDs you say? Well, what kind of curves?

At first glance, one might think an Infinity Display-like screen might be possible. After all, Samsung did it with all the sexy built in. Google could do worse than to copy that kind of design language. The dual edge displays offer a bare-minimum bezel and a sleek look that’s almost impossible to ignore. There’s a lot of potential in a curved screen like that you’ll find on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Dual edges like that could also allow for future refreshes of Android to take advantage of side panels, etc. Total speculation on my part by the way.

Flex those muscles

But there is another possibility. Remember the LG G Flex? Is the former butt-shaped phone so far removed from memory that Google might be thinking about making a comeback? The LG G Flex, much like the G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ had the unique ability to make a big phone feel smaller with a slight concave curve. It brings the top of the phone closer to your hand and gives you a cinematic feel when consuming media. Combining the concave curve of a phone, with the current minimal bezel trend could make for a very compelling device indeed.

Plus, it would make the Pixel unique among its competitors, which is what Google needs. Google has gone all in on the Pixel line of phones with aggressive marketing campaigns across the board. Clearly Google is in this for the long haul. But setting its phone apart from the rest of the field would help it grow into the respectable brand it is trying to be. The Pixel was an ok start – personally I think it’s not all that attractive, but adding something like a curved screen could elevate it to a new level.

Maybe give it a year

Having said that, we may have already missed the boat on the next Pixel. The Pixel 3 might be our best bet, especially if LG ultimately wins the contract. Phones are not designed overnight. It’s a somewhat extended process – especially if you’re introducing a new design element like a curved screen. We still have a good six months before we realistically need to see a new generation of Pixel, but six months is a super short time for a development process. Given the troubles that Google had with its first-generation product, I’m not so sure Google wants to tap dance on a landmine like that.

But for the Pixel 3, all bets are off. Would you like to see a curved or edged screen on a Google flagship? Do you think Google would be better off playing it safe and focusing on the “fast updates” promise? Comment about it down below. Who knows? Maybe Google is listening.