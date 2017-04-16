Did Android 7.1.2 brick fingerprints for you? Maybe flash the update…
Reports have come into Google’s support forums for both Nexus and Pixel devices of the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update borking the functionality of the fingerprint sensor.
The over-the-air update for the unlocked Pixel and Pixel XL units (build N2G47E) seems to be causing the most problems for users, claiming inconsistent — only some fingerprints are working or something to that effect — or no functionality. One user manually flashed their 32GB Pixel unit sold in India with the factory image and had no problems. We’ve seen no reports from any Verizon units (build NHG47K) on any issues just yet, at least on the Pixel User Community thread.
Nexus 6P users (build N2G47H) are reporting similar problems. Nexus 5X users (build N2G47F) have had a mixed bag on the update, with at least one “all clear” report and one negative report.
If you’re affected by the issue and are able to do so, we suggest that you flash either factory (back your data up first) or OTA image onto your device. If things don’t resolve or if you want a fix for sure, click the links above and go back to the latest Android 7.1.1 image for your device.
Android 7.1.2 was supposed to introduce the “Moves” feature for the fingerprint sensors of the Nexus devices.