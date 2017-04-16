Phones

Android 7.1.1 rolling out to Chinese Nokia 6 units

The first to receive the Nokia 6 will be the first to see a major software update pass through. It might just be an iterative “dot-one dot-one” update, but it puts more credence to brand licensee HMD Global’s promise to keep the experience ahead of where most other manufacturers fall behind.

Accounts on Chinese social media site Weibo are talking about their devices moving up from Android 7.0 to Android 7.1.1 with no sign of new bloat. The package weighs in at about 369MB and includes April’s security patch. Tech publication Sohu reports after some benchmarking that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 is performing about 3 percent better on average after the reboot.

Here’s to hoping that the rest of us get the same loving care for our Nokia phones — if they’re to get here.

Via
juggly.cn
Source
Sohu
Posted In
Android, Phones
