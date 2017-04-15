Would you buy a refurbished Samsung Note 7?

In a move that surprised no one, Samsung is going to sell its Note 7 after all…again. This time, they’ll hit the shelves as refurbished models with somewhat limited distribution. Presumably, this will be limited to countries that are more tolerant to great big mistakes by an OEM (or didn’t hear about it in the first place) – so the US is not on the list. But it got me to wondering if this was really the best idea. That’s why we have a weekend debate column, so let’s look at the angles.

Three times a lady

On the one hand, Samsung has recalled these devices twice. So is it operating on the “third time’s a charm” theory? Hopefully the third time is the charm because honestly, Samsung has a lot riding on this. It wouldn’t be possible to bounce back a third time from a goof up with the same phone. I don’t think I have yet stated just how big – how huge, how stupendous the amount of risk is in this strategy. Samsung wants to recoup some losses from the Note 7 – I totally get that. But if anything goes wrong, I shudder to even think about it.

Not to mention, with all the testing Samsung claims to have done on these phones, how many of them are actually good enough to be resold? Samsung set up factories dedicated to battery testing on the Note 7, so many of the phones that were recalled must’ve been sent for testing. Adding the refurbished tag to the phone is going to devalue it. Granted, some money is better than no money, but I have to wonder just how much there is to gain from this particular dead horse.

And yet…

But when you really think about it, the Note 7 does have a lot to offer. The Note 7 was widely regarded as the phone of 2016. That’s why it took so long and such extreme measures to recall the darn thing. People absolutely loved the Note 7 they owned – and stupid people still do love the Note 7s they own. What’s a few detonations between friends right? But this phone lived up to being so good a phone, it was worth the risk of life and property. (Editor’s note: Seriously, nothing is worth that.)

If there is any chance that the Note 7 can be reborn into a refurbished phone of remarkable quality, doesn’t it deserve a chance? Even if lightning struck twice and caused the phone to burn, if Samsung is sure that it has solved the problem in a bulletproof way, then why not put it out there and let the consumer decide?

Remember me

Plus, what better way to protect the legacy of the Note than to ship it once again and prove that it finally fixed the problem. Lest we forget we’re expecting a Note 8 later this year. Samsung needs to eliminate the stigma and doubt of the Note 7 in order to reaffirm the Note brand so consumers will line up. There’s a hungry crowd out there waiting for Notes. Someone is going to feed them. May as well be Samsung.

Samsung has devoted a lot of time and resources to finding the cause of the explosions and fixing it. If it believes it has solved the problem…again…then there’s no reason why it can’t put the device back out there. I really wish Samsung the best in this endeavor.

Not so sure

Personally, I’m not convinced enough that Samsung has solved the problem. Samsung thought it solved the problem once already, didn’t it? I’m not so sure I’m ready to trust Samsung again in this regard. I’d be surprised if a lot of people are ready to trust. But again, that’s probably why Samsung isn’t trying to sell it to me, or any of my fellow Americans. The Note 7 was gorgeous, to be sure. It was a powerhouse. It was a great phone. But it also blew up – twice – which is twice too many in this writer’s opinion.

Plus, there’s a new phone out there called the Galaxy S8, which looks to be even better than the Note, minus the S-Pen. Does the world need the Note 7 any more? Personally, I’d punt on it and go with the Note 8, with the infinity screen and S-Pen. That’ll be good times, for sure.

But this isn’t about me, this is about you. What do you think? Would you trust Samsung to not set you on fire? It already has two strikes against it, but maybe Casey has one good swing left for Mudville. It’s a gorgeous phone. Maybe it’s worth it? Sound off below in the comments and let’s see if we can figure this out.