Windows 10 Creators update official with build 15204 to 13 devices

Microsoft is shrinking its core hardware focus for maintaining the Windows 10 Mobile platform with the new Creators Update, made official today.

All Insiders on the fast ring are receiving preview build 15204 on these devices:

A small group of IDOL 4S devices did not get this build. Microsoft is promising to get them on the next round of updates. This also signals the end of software development for all other Windows 10 Mobile devices.

We recognize that many Insiders will be disappointed to see their device is no longer supported. We looked at feedback from our Windows Insiders and realized that we were not providing the best possible experience for our customers on many older devices. That helped us determine which devices we support for the Windows 10 Creators Update. We are continually listening to your feedback to provide the best experience for ALL of our customers.

Essentially, Microsoft decided to officially not support phones that it already was not supporting despite it saying that it was supporting them. Got it.

