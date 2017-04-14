Team HTC members getting $150 U Ultra discount

Every manufacturer has their own loyalty program for customers to sign up to. ZTE and Honor go a little bit further in the US to make sure that their geekier base feels involved in a community around their respective brands.

But then again, the rest of us are really just in it for the discounts, right?

Well, the first discounts have already taken off for the massive and, what some would say, massively overpriced HTC U Ultra. If you’re signed into your Team HTC account, — of course that’s what they’re calling it — you’re eligible for promo codes that you and your friends can use to grab $150 off the $750 phone.

Even with that $600 price, some on Reddit are expressing hope of an HTC 11 (that’s Ocean to us) getting expedited with a spring cleaning exercise like this.