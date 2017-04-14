Phones

T-Mobile kills Windows 10-powered Alcatel Idol 4S already, sequel feels unlikely

Contents
Advertisement

Another Windows phone bites the dust, which shouldn’t come as a surprise when the Lumia family is barely hanging on, fresh software updates are headed for a small group of devices, and various market reports list the platform’s recent usage and sales share at negligible levels.

Still, it’s sad to see the T-Mobile-exclusive Alcatel Idol 4S go, just five months after its commercial debut at the “Un-carrier”, despite multiple discounts and extended deals that were supposed to keep the more than respectable 5.5-incher afloat.

Clearly, not enough people felt compelled to buy a Snapdragon 820 handheld with a Full HD screen, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, microSD support, 21/8MP cameras, 3000mAh battery and included virtual reality goggles even at under $300.

There’s always a chance TCL stopped manufacturing the Windows 10 Mobile gadget, but then you probably wouldn’t be able to purchase it unlocked from the online US Microsoft Store. The thing costs $400 there after a time-limited $70 markdown, although you can also find it on Amazon at $285.

For its part, T-Mo has confirmed the removal of the Idol 4S from its official website was deliberate, crushing hopes of a return while tactfully claiming it could “get another Alcatel or Windows phone to replace that one.” Did someone say Idol 5S? It’s a stretch, but maybe it shall arrive eventually… alongside the equally unlikely Surface Phone.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Neowin
Posted In
Phones, Windows
Tags
Alcatel, Idol 4S, Microsoft, Microsoft Store, News, T-Mobile, TCL, windows, Windows 10, Windows 10 Mobile
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).