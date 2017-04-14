Did you ever stop from admiring Samsung’s groundbreaking Galaxy S8 and S8+ looks to think how this radical redesign may impact the inevitable AT&T-exclusive Active variant? Yes, it seems there is such a phone in the pipeline, according to a reputable, well-connected publication, though all we know at the moment is its model number and codename.

Obviously, the “Cruiser” alias doesn’t tell us much about the upcoming device, merely suggesting it’s strong, ready for war and… cruising distant waters without sinking. But perhaps we can infer a few things from the rumored SM-G892A model number of the Galaxy S8 Active, which closely follows the SM-G891A designating last year’s S7 Active. Almost too closely.

This is just a wild guess, but maybe that’s because the S8 Active will emulate and refine its predecessor’s design rather than that of the regular S8, aka SM-G950. After all, we’re not sure a super-robust handheld with MIL-STD-810G certification and razor-thin screen bezels makes a lot of sense.

There’s also the question of physical buttons, three of which graced the front of all four Active S flagships to date. Meanwhile, the GS8 ditches its forerunner’s single home key, introducing instead easy side-mounted Bixby controls. Finally, we’re curious to see if the Galaxy S8 Active can replicate all the top-notch specs and features of standard and Plus versions, including iris or facial recognition.