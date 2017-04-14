We didn’t know Amazon had in itself to do a flash sale like its Indian counterparts, but it apparently pulled one off earlier today for the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, both devices having just debuted in the country.

GSMArena reports that each had an initial price cut of Rs. 4,000 or about $62 each. That left the scarlet iPhone 7 at Rs. 66,000 ($1,024) and the iPhone 7 Plus at Rs. 78,000 ($1,210). Both have since returned to their suggested retail prices on Amazon.in.

Infibeam is undercutting Amazon ever so slightly, with the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 at Rs. 68,999 and the iPhone 7 Plus at Rs. 81,499. Further minor discounts are unlocked with certain payment methods.

Keep in mind that the price goes to a 128GB storage disk and a donation towards the fight against HIV/AIDS in Africa.