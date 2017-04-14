Phones

(PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 in India, flash discounted by Amazon

Contents
Advertisement

We didn’t know Amazon had in itself to do a flash sale like its Indian counterparts, but it apparently pulled one off earlier today for the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, both devices having just debuted in the country.

GSMArena reports that each had an initial price cut of Rs. 4,000 or about $62 each.  That left the scarlet iPhone 7 at Rs. 66,000 ($1,024) and the iPhone 7 Plus at Rs. 78,000 ($1,210). Both have since returned to their suggested retail prices on Amazon.in.

Infibeam is undercutting Amazon ever so slightly, with the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 at Rs. 68,999 and the iPhone 7 Plus at Rs. 81,499. Further minor discounts are unlocked with certain payment methods.

Keep in mind that the price goes to a 128GB storage disk and a donation towards the fight against HIV/AIDS in Africa.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
(PRODUCT)RED, Amazon, Apple, availability, Discount, India, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, News, retail, sale
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.