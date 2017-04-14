Phones

LG Harmony comes to Cricket Wireless with a higher minimum plan buy-in

A low-key development in the world of prepaid today as AT&T’s Cricket Wireless has taken in the LG Harmony.

Phone Scooper rightly points out that you’re basically getting a washed up LG K20 (a phone that Verizon carries as-is) for $99.99 with activation — the main camera seems to be the biggest spec disappointment with 8 megapixels compared to the LG K20 V’s 13. Other specs include a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, a 5.3-inch 720p display, 16GB of storage, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, a 2,800mAh battery and Android 7.0.

What’s worse is that you can’t sign up to the 1GB plan at $30 per month with the Harmony as you can with most others, including the LG X power. Nope, you have to step up to $40 and 3GB. We’re not sure if this is the start of the removal of the 1GB plan by attrition or what other strategy is in place here.

