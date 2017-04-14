Android

LG G6 vs LG V20! Is the G6 a V20 killer? Smartphone Showdown!

One of the most common questions we’ve been receiving during our G6 coverage, is LG’s newest phone able to unseat the monster performance of it’s 2016 phablet? Is the LG G6 an LG V20 killer?

When it comes to the tech on board, the V20 is a tough act to beat. Enhanced drop protection, and incredible headphone amp and DAC combination, and one of the best cameras ever bolted to the back of a phone. The V20 video quality is so formidable, when Juan busted his Samsung mirrorless camera, the V20 filled in for a couple video reviews, and no one really seemed to notice. At least, the few people who did only seemed to notice that his video quality jumped from HD to UHD.

The G6 has some big shoes to fill, but instantly delivers an incredible first impression. This is not only one of the prettiest LG phones we’ve ever held, it’s one of the prettiest smartphones of the year. Fantastic attention to detail, a modest bump to CPU power, and improved lifestyle features like IP68 enhanced water resistance to compliment the same MIL-STD-810G drop protection found on the V20.

Not to mention, the G6 boasts a new display aspect ratio which crams an impressive amount of screen in a smaller overall form factor. The V20 is a multimedia monster, but it’s not a clear winner against a well rounded lifestyle device. It’s time for a showdown!

LG G6 vs LG V20 Smartphone Showdown!

