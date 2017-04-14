Android

iPhone 8 screen design, OnePlus 5 code name & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the early shipments of the Samsung Galaxy S8 on T-Mobile. Then we discuss market share statistics and how Apple is losing in key markets. The OnePlus 5 is next as it seems the company is ready for a new product. Apple then follows as it just joined the list of people interested in acquiring some of Toshiba’s divisions. We end today’s show discussing the iPhone 8 and some new information we received on its design.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
A T-Mobile Galaxy S8 shipped today and so did a Galaxy S8+
Latest Kantar smartphone market study confirms iOS trouble in China, Android domination worldwide
OnePlus A5000 model number surfaces in China, strongly hinting at OnePlus 5 arrival
Apple joins long list of interested Toshiba chip business buyers/investors
Foxconn employee dishes on iPhone 8, commissioned renders trip the mind

