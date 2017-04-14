Google Pixel After The Buzz: A mixed delight

Most new device launches go the same way: usually the press gets review units before they’re widely available, and we get to use them for a few days -or a week if we’re lucky- as we work on our review. Then press day arrives. The embargo on media coverage lifts, and everyone posts their reviews and videos at the same time. It’s a huge frenzy, commenters go nuts, and it’s a giant explosion of frantic opinion-sharing activity. For about … a day. And then it all goes away. Sure, there’s followup coverage as people find bugs and hidden features, but after that initial blast, not many people revisit the device to see how it feels a few months later, because everyone’s already focused on the next big deal coming down the pipe.

So let’s do something about that. Let’s see how we feel about devices when they’re not shiny and new anymore. This is After The Buzz.

—

I’ve spent the last couple of months having this odd love and hate relationship with the Google Pixel. After my love affair with devices like the Galaxy Nexus and the Nexus 6P, both the largest phones of their time, I explicitly decided to decline on the larger Pixel XL, and use the smaller Google Pixel as my personal communicator. For years this job has belonged to an iPhone given its reliability, but after six months of switching things up, I’ll admit I’m not regretting my decision one bit. Watch our full episode of After The Buzz to learn more.