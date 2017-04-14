Google and Huawei are coming into legal fire as a law firm has announced that it is looking into a class action lawsuit against the companies over bootloop and unexpected shutdown issues affecting a number of Nexus 6P devices.

The smartphones are made by Huawei and supported with software from Google. It’s that hardware support that’s getting ribbed at right now, as it seems there’s been little priority given to a bootlooping issue that was introduced with the Android 7.0 Nougat update.

“Consumers report that Google tells consumers to seek warranty coverage from Huawei for this issue,” a statement from Chimicles & Tikellis, LLP, reads. “Huawei is largely unhelpful and often stonewalls attempts to obtain warranty coverage.”

The second issue, more grave in its impact, is a random shutdown issue. Battery charge can range between 10 to 60 percent and would require connection to a charge to restart. Huawei is said to have refused warranty service and insists that the problem is with software and with Google.

In effect, people have had problems with the Nexus 6P and the companies behind the product aren’t standing behind it.

While LG is facing an expanding class action lawsuit against its own phones with bootlooping issues, the issues facing Google have received less scrutiny and criticism by the community and media. Many software and hardware issues facing the HTC-produced Google Pixel have gone through forums and rounds of return merchandise authorization and few have come to resolution. On top of that, inventory of the phone has been pitifully insufficient to fulfill orders.

Is Google failing in dealing direct with consumers on smartphones? Will this lawsuit, no matter what fate it leads to, change how the company handles its activities? We’re about to find out.