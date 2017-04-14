An on-screen Touch ID button will be coming to the iPhone 8, according to one Foxconn source tipping off iDrop News.

The disclosure comes as doubtful chatter surrounds that fingerprint sensor. Sources say that Apple could look to positioning a button to the rear if yields for the sensor that’s supposed to operate below the display layer don’t improve. A front-facing camera is also supposed to be embedded into the 5.8-inch OLED display.

The source also claims that bezels will be limited to 4 millimeters around the entirety of the device’s facade. Going by the most recently leaked dimensions, this would amount to screen-to-face ratio of around 85 percent, though the leaker has challenged the XY figures by saying that the size of the iPhone 8 will be closer to the iPhone 7 than the iPhone 7 Plus. Contoured glass will likely gloss over the bezel zone.

The oddity in this information set is a two-contact power button. We aren’t given any clues for what this means, but it could just as easily be that the hardware switch serves a hybrid role for adjusting volume.

Artist Benjamin Geskin was commissioned to accompany the leak with projected renders of a finished product. More pictures can be seen at the source link.

We’re not particularly impressed by what the source is dishing out, but we’re also taking this information at face value. It’s worth having in the head between now and September.