Before you get too excited, let us quickly remind you there’s a big difference between the Mi Mix 2 and this Mi Max 2. While we fully expect both devices to sport equally gigantic displays, only one of them will take the bezel-slaying challenge to the next level, with the other at least easier to find in stores… across select Asian markets.

Still, you should be happy to hear the far less exciting and in no way groundbreaking Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will probably cost a reasonable $217 and up. That’s 1499 Yuan for a standard configuration likely packing a Snapdragon 626 processor, with an extra CNY 200 ($30 or so) charged for a “Prime” or “Plus” version possibly featuring a Snapdragon 660 SoC Qualcomm is yet to announce.

Compared to the original Mi Max’s specs, not much else is changed, according to various tipsters and pre-release benchmark records. But we’ll admit to looking forward to the endurance scores of a 5000mAh battery, especially when combined with a frugal SD626 chip and a not-so-power-hungry Full HD 6.4-inch screen.

On the software side of things, Android 7.1.1 Nougat is tipped to run the show off the bat (yay!), with 12 and 5MP cameras, 4GB RAM, and up to 128GB internal storage also in tow. No words on a commercial launch date, but we’ll definitely get it all confirmed and detailed in a few days, along with official Mi 6 info.