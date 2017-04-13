Wearables

Szechuan sauce with your VR? ‘Rick and Morty’ on Vive, Oculus April 20

What is a Plumbus? Why do we all need Szechuan sauce from McDonald’s? Is Rick and Morty’s third season taking all of the calendar gag opportunities it can?

Whatever, there’s a game that got announced back at San Diego Comic-Con last year and now it’s going to be on the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. $30, April 20, woo-hoo, blaze it.

What’s being called Virtual Rick-ality was co-developed by Adult Swim Games and Owlchemy Labs, the maker of Job Simulator. Since there isn’t much of a storyline in the series as much as there is the mechanic of dimension-hopping, you can pretty much expect a lot of ground to be covered in this game.

