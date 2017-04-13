Phones

Russia gets first availability of HTC One X10

Overview
Processor

MediaTek MT6755 Helio P10
Octa-core (4x2.0GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x1.2GHz Cortex-A53)
Mali-T860 MP2 GPU

Screen Size

5.5 inches Super LCD
1080 x 1920 (~401 ppi)
Gorilla Glass

Memory

3GB RAM

Storage

32GB (microSD-expandable by up to 2TB)

Camera

Rear: 16MP BSI 26mm w/ f/2.0, 80° FoV, 1μm pixels
Front: 8MP BSI 23mm w/ f/2.2, 86° FoV, 1.12μm pixels

Battery

4,000mAh

Release Date

April 13th, 2017

Weight

175 grams

Operating System

HTC Sense
Android

Even with English marketing materials from Evan Blass, the first indications of where the mid-range HTC One X10 would likely come down were for Russia. Well, it’s finally out and at it and you should buy it today — at least, that’s what the webpage for it says you should do.

It’s built much like the HTC 10 is, with an all-metal trim and partitioned BoomSound, along with a differing rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The company brags that you’ll get a third more done in the day with its 4,000mAh battery for almost two days of battery life. Users also have two SIM slots to utilize.

Carriers and retailers should have the phone out on shelves today.

