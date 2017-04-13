Russia gets first availability of HTC One X10
MediaTek MT6755 Helio P10
Octa-core (4x2.0GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x1.2GHz Cortex-A53)
Mali-T860 MP2 GPU
5.5 inches Super LCD
1080 x 1920 (~401 ppi)
Gorilla Glass
3GB RAM
32GB (microSD-expandable by up to 2TB)
Rear: 16MP BSI 26mm w/ f/2.0, 80° FoV, 1μm pixels
Front: 8MP BSI 23mm w/ f/2.2, 86° FoV, 1.12μm pixels
4,000mAh
April 13th, 2017
175 grams
HTC Sense
Android
Even with English marketing materials from Evan Blass, the first indications of where the mid-range HTC One X10 would likely come down were for Russia. Well, it’s finally out and at it and you should buy it today — at least, that’s what the webpage for it says you should do.
It’s built much like the HTC 10 is, with an all-metal trim and partitioned BoomSound, along with a differing rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The company brags that you’ll get a third more done in the day with its 4,000mAh battery for almost two days of battery life. Users also have two SIM slots to utilize.
Carriers and retailers should have the phone out on shelves today.