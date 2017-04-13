Nexus 6P update to Android 7.1.2 was a little tricky for beta users
Google has already updated its Android 7.1.2 OTA and factory image files for the Nexus 6P, but it’s been reticent to pull the trigger on an actual over-the-air delivery. Well, reticent no more.
Android Police reports that a small issue has been popping up for some Nexus 6P users who are on the Android Beta Program. While the final 25MB update doesn’t seem like such a fuss, a beta 7.1.2 update kept popping up as a notification, causing some confusion and annoyance.
A Google employee told the /r/Nexus6P subreddit that the problem should be fixed at this point.
