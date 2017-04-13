Phones

Nexus 6P update to Android 7.1.2 was a little tricky for beta users

Contents
Advertisement

Google has already updated its Android 7.1.2 OTA and factory image files for the Nexus 6P, but it’s been reticent to pull the trigger on an actual over-the-air delivery. Well, reticent no more.

Android Police reports that a small issue has been popping up for some Nexus 6P users who are on the Android Beta Program. While the final 25MB update doesn’t seem like such a fuss, a beta 7.1.2 update kept popping up as a notification, causing some confusion and annoyance.

A Google employee told the /r/Nexus6P subreddit that the problem should be fixed at this point.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
33%
Like It
0%
Want It
33%
Had It
33%
Hated It
0%
Via
Android Police
Source
Reddit
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 7.1.2, Android Nougat, Beta, Bug, Google, Huawei, Nexus 6P, ota, Software Update
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.