Well aware of the fact Lenovo can’t radically redesign the Moto Z family for the next couple of years to ensure backward (and forward) compatibility with its full range of Moto Mods, we weren’t exactly awaiting leaked Z2 renders with bated breath.

Indeed, a very credible-looking image showing the front, back and waist of the upcoming Motorola Moto Z2 Force today feels eerily familiar… and largely disappointing, given the recent trend of bezel-slaying flagships from rival manufacturers.

On the bright side, we have to notice this unreleased bad boy is unusually skinny. Remember, the regular original Moto Z measured 5.2mm in thickness, while the Z Force bumped that up to 7 millimeters. And this thing here looks way slimmer than 7mm.

Unfortunately, our hopes of a 3.5mm headphone jack return are pretty much dashed now, and we can’t say we’re too excited about another bulging rear-facing camera either. A dual setup this time around, it seems, which may or may not grace the standard Moto Z2 as well.

A differently shaped fingerprint reader sits beneath the phone’s display, and thanks to Sprint a little while ago, we also know the 2017 Moto Z generation will be the “first of many” to support Gigabit network speeds, powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor.

Oh, and if you need more Moto C, C Plus and E4 renders, as well as a happy little family portrait, OnLeaks and Slashleaks deliver all the goods today.